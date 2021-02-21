Norway's Foss-Solevaag takes men's slalom gold

Norway's Sebastian Foss-Solevaag took men's slalom gold in the final race of the Cortina d'Ampezzo Alpine skiing world championships on Sunday.

Alpine Skiing - Men's Slalom - Schladming, Austria - January 26, 2021 Norway's Sebastian Foss-Solevaag reacts after his run REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Austria's Adrian Pertl, surprise leader after the first run, had to settle for silver with Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen taking the bronze, according to provisional results.

Foss-Solevaag was the first Norwegian to win the world slalom title since Tom Stiansen in Sestriere in 1997, also on Italian snow.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman/Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

