Norway's Hovland sinks long putt for first PGA Tour victory

REUTERS: Norway's Viktor Hovland rammed home a 25-foot birdie at the final hole to clinch his first victory on PGA Tour at the Puerto Rico Open on Sunday.

In just his 17th start on tour, Hovland reacted with glee when his putt crashed into the back of the cup at considerable speed and dropped in at Coco Beach in Rio Grande.

"It's excitement for sure. It's a special feeling," he said after overcoming a triple-bogey at the 11th hole to shoot two-under-par 70 in at-times driving rain.

Hovland finished at 20-under-par 268, one shot ahead of American Josh Teater, who had missed a 15-foot birdie at the last.

Hovland joins an elite group of players who since 2014 posted their first tour victory at the age of 22, after Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Hideki Matsuyama.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Richard Chang)

