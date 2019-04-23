Norwich all but promoted to Premier League

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Norwich City all but confirmed their promotion to the Premier League with a 2-2 draw at Stoke City on Monday.

MADRID: Norwich City all but confirmed their promotion to the Premier League with a 2-2 draw at Stoke City on Monday.

The Championship leaders, who sit six points above third-placed Leeds United on 88 points, have a plus 10 goal difference on Marcelo Bielsa's side with just two games remaining.

Advertisement

A second consecutive defeat for Leeds, who lost 2-0 to Brentford, leaves them facing the prospect of settling for a play-off place following Sheffield United's 3-0 win at Hull City.

The Blades, in second place, move onto 85 points and now have a three point cushion on their Yorkshire rivals.

With the finish line in sight, Norwich stumbled to their fourth consecutive draw on Monday - stretching their unbeaten run to 12 games.

Daniel Farke's side would have secured promotion had they held onto two separate leads, with strikes by Onel Hernandez and Teemu Pukki.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, equalisers from Ashley Williams and Tom Edwards mean they need a point from their final two games of the season, against Blackburn and Aston Villa, to be assured of a place in England's top flight next season.

(Reporting by Joseph Cassinelli, editing by Pritha Sarkar)