Norwich relegated from Premier League after 4-0 loss to West Ham

REUTERS: Norwich City were relegated from the Premier League on Saturday when West Ham United won 4-0 at Carrow Road to hand Daniel Farke's side their seventh straight defeat.

The result leaves Norwich stranded at the bottom of the standings with 21 points and three rounds of fixtures still to be played this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(This story removes HOLD from headline, no change to story)

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)