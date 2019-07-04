Norwich striker Pukki signs new three-year deal

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Norwich City's Finland striker Teemu Pukki has signed a new three-year contract with the option of a further year, the promoted Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Pukki, 29, joined Norwich in June 2018 from Danish outfit Brondby and scored 30 goals in all competitions as the Canaries finished top of the Championship (second-tier) table to return to the top flight after a three-year absence.

"I had an unbelievable first year here and everyone made it easy for me and my family for this to feel like home and we are really happy to stay here a bit longer," Pukki told the club's website https://www.canaries.co.uk/News/2019/july/teemu-pukki-signs-new-norwich-city-contract.

"Last season will help us a lot in this season. I think the togetherness we have in this team will help us a lot and help the new players settle in."

Norwich begin their Premier League campaign at last season's runner's up Liverpool on Aug. 9.

"Almost as soon as it (the fixtures) came out, I saw the schedule and a lot of my family are Liverpool fans so it's nice to start there," Pukki added.

"We'll go there and try to do our best and hopefully come away with a result."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)