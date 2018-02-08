Not quite home: Tampines Rovers not cleared to play AFC Cup games at new stadium

Instead of their state-of-the-art arena at the S$500 million Our Tampines Hub, the Stags will be playing at Jalan Besar Stadium for all their 2018 AFC Cup home fixtures.

SINGAPORE: When Tampines Rovers kick off the home-leg of their Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup campaign against Vietnamese club Song Lam Nghe An on Saturday (Feb 10), they will not be playing at their their spanking new venue.

Despite having a 5,000-seater FIFA-approved arena – built as part of the S$500 million Our Tampines Hub – the Stags will instead be playing at Jalan Besar Stadium for their match against the V.League 1 team.

Tampines Rovers fans packing their new stadium during their league game last July. (Photo: Tampines Rovers Facebook page)

The Jalan Besar Stadium will also host Malaysian champions Johor Darul Takzim (JDT) on Mar 6 as well as Indonesian side Persija Jakarta on Apr 24.

The decision to hold the matches at the neutral venue has perplexed a number of Tampines Rovers fans such as Jeff Koh, who was looking forward to watch Malaysian giants JDT play the Stags in his neighborhood.

“As Tampines supporters, we would like to see our team play these big regional games at our new home ground rather than at Jalan Besar,” said Koh, who lives about 1.5km away from Our Tampines Hub. “Playing at Jalan Besar Stadium dilutes our home advantage, because not many visiting teams would have been used to playing in a stadium that is in a shopping mall like ours.”

Tampines Rovers fans interacting with the club's players after a match last season. (Photo: Tampines Rovers Facebook page)

“I can still go to Jalan Besar to watch them play (in the AFC Cup) … but the atmosphere will be different for sure,” added the 35-year-old polytechnic lecturer, who has caught most home games at Tampines’ new stadium.

YET TO BE ASSESSED BY THE AFC

The reasons for this odd state of affairs are broadly bureaucratic.

The new Tampines stadium uses an artificial turf - just like Jalan Besar Stadium - and is endorsed by FIFA as a "2-Star Quality Pro" football pitch. In response to Channel NewsAsia’s queries, the AFC said that they have yet to visit the arena at Our Tampines Hub.

“In order to obtain approval for the use of stadiums in the AFC competitions, Member Associations must first nominate the venue for the AFC’s consideration,” said the AFC, in an email reply.

“The AFC has not received any nomination to use Our Tampines Hub as a venue for its competitions and hence have never inspected the stadium.”

The FAS, however, said that they are in discussions to potentially nominate Tampines' new stadium as an AFC Cup venue. "In order for stadiums to host Asian Football Confederation (AFC) competition matches, they have to meet a set of criteria put forth by the AFC," it said.

“In this regard, while the FAS and Tampines Rovers have unanimously agreed to host AFC club competition matches involving the club at Jalan Besar Stadium, discussions are ongoing to further assess Our Tampines Hub before nominating the stadium for AFC competitions," added the FAS, in an email reply to Channel NewsAsia.

CRUCIAL HOME ADVANTAGE

Officially christened in July 2017, the Stags' first game at the new stadium saw them beat Brunei DPMM 2-0 in front of 4,646 fans.

During Tampines' last six games of the 2017 season on home ground, Tampines Hub recorded an overall average attendance of about 2,500 spectators per game. In comparison, domestic league fixtures hosted at Jalan Besar Stadium attracted fewer fans per game on average.

Finishing second in the S.League last year, Tampines Rovers eventually qualified for the top-tier 2018 AFC Champions League, but lost their preliminary game against Bali United in Indonesia last month. The defeat meant that Tampines instead qualified for the group stages of the second-tier AFC Cup tournament.

Home support will be crucial, especially in continental matches such as the one against Song Lam this weekend, according to veteran Tampines striker Fazrul Nawaz.

"It's very important, as (home support) gives us that extra advantage in giving our opponents a difficult time," said the 32-year-old. "When (Tampines Rovers) travelled for away games in previous AFC campaigns, we always saw how fans from other teams would motivate their own players to win games on their turf."

Even though he prefers playing at their new home stadium, Fazrul is hopeful that fans will turn up at Jalan Besar. "I think all of us would love to play at Tampines Hub. Then again, there are so many AFC regulations that the venue needs to first go through," he said.

"We'd have to put the disappointment aside and focus on the game instead."