Notts County sack former Australia international Kewell after poor run

REUTERS: Notts County have sacked manager Harry Kewell after less than three months since appointing the former Leeds United and Liverpool player, the English League Two club announced on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old, who played in two World Cups for Australia, had won three of 14 games since he replaced Kevin Nolan at the end of August, with County's 4-0 FA Cup defeat by Barnsley on Saturday proving to be his final game.

With County floundering in 22nd spot in the third-tier standings, club chairman Alan Hardy felt the situation was untenable.

"Harry's passion and commitment as a coach is unquestionable," Hardy said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, however, things quite simply were not working out for him here at Meadow Lane.

"Results have not been good enough and performance levels are a continuing concern. We see no reason to continue with something we don't think can work."

The club added assistant coach Warren Feeney and first-team analyst Paul Murphy have also left with immediate effect.

Kewell had joined County from League Two rivals Crawley Town, where he had become the first Australian to coach a professional English side in May 2017.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)