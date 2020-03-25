Now is time to be positive and prepare, says JOC head

The president of the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC), Yasuhiro Yamashita, said on Wednesday he wanted to make the Games successful after an additional year of preparation, following its delay due to the coronavirus epidemic.

TOKYO: The president of the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC), Yasuhiro Yamashita, said on Wednesday he wanted to make the Games successful after an additional year of preparation, following its delay due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Now is the time to be positive and prepare for the Games now that their prospects have become clear, Yamashita told reporters.

