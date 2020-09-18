Nuno impressed with Wolves' signings despite Cup exit

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo was pleased with the performances of new signings Fabio Silva and Vitinha in Thursday's 1-0 defeat by Stoke City but said a lot of work was needed to integrate them into the squad.

"Of course there are things they can improve, they have to know each other better ... but they worked well, Vitor and Fabio, they were available, creating lines of passing, trying to win the game," Nuno told reporters.

"They are very young, it's about them knowing their team mates better, us trying to create better movement, better solutions because they are talented boys. It's always the same process, to integrate into the team."

Nuno said Wolves must quickly overcome the disappointment of their Cup exit with Manchester City set to visit early next week in the Premier League.

"We have to prepare, knowing it's going to be hard," he added. "It's a new challenge, what happened in the past, it's over. Now we focus on City."

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

