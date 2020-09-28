Nuno urges Wolves to rally after heavy West Ham defeat

REUTERS: Wolverhampton Wanderers' 4-0 defeat by West Ham United in Sunday's Premier League clash was their heaviest under Nuno Espirito Santo, prompting the Portuguese manager to challenge his players to bounce back when they face Fulham next week.

It was just the second time Wolves had conceded four goals in a Premier League game under Nuno and the first time they had lost by a four-goal margin.

"We played very, very bad. We made mistakes. From the beginning, we were defensively very bad. Lack of concentration, anxiety and mistakes. No organisation, something we have to look at and improve," Nuno, 46, said.

"We have to go and work harder to find a solution. The players must bounce back and react to it."

Wolves have lost three straight games in all competitions but Nuno is confident his side can find a solution to their recent woes.

"It's about improving what we want to do. The solution is inside and that's what we have to work on. It's about improving the players," he added.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)