NZ spinner Somerville replaces injured Boult in Sydney test

New Zealand have called up off-spinner Will Somerville to replace injured fast bowler Trent Boult for the third and final test match against Australia in Sydney that begins on Thursday, the country's cricket board (NZC) said on Monday.

REUTERS: New Zealand have called up off-spinner Will Somerville to replace injured fast bowler Trent Boult for the third and final test match against Australia in Sydney that begins on Thursday, the country's cricket board (NZC) said on Monday.

Boult was ruled out of the final test after fracturing his right hand when he was struck on the gloves while facing a Mitchell Starc delivery in their 247-run defeat in Melbourne. He did not bat in the second innings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said 35-year-old Somerville, who has played three tests and picked up 14 wickets, was called up instead of another paceman as the conditions at the Sydney Cricket Ground were conducive to spin.

"There's no secret the SCG pitch is one of the more spin-friendly in Australia," Stead said in a statement. "Will offers something different to our two other spinners in the squad with his right arm off-spin and height.

"The fact he's played a lot of cricket in Sydney during his career for New South Wales will also be helpful as we prepare for this final Test."

Australia have already wrapped up a 2-0 victory in the three-match series after winning the first test in Perth by 296 runs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ian Chadband)