NZ take early wickets before England reach lunch at 70-2

CHRISTCHURCH: Trent Boult and Tim Southee gave New Zealand the perfect start to the second test against England before the visitors recovered to reach 70 for two at lunch on the first day at Hagley Oval.

Boult removed Alastair Cook (2) with a delivery that pitched on middle and seamed into the off stump while Southee had the recalled James Vince trapped in front for 18 to reduce the visitors to 38 for two.

Mark Stoneman (28 not out) and captain Joe Root (20 not out) settled the innings down to ensure the first session ended evenly balanced.

England need a win to stop New Zealand clinching their first series against them since 1999. The hosts won the first test at Eden Park in Auckland by an innings and 49 runs.

England made three changes to their side with left-arm spinner Jack Leach given his test debut. The 26-year-old was a late callup on the tour for the injured Mason Crane.

All-rounders Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes were dropped, with Vince coming into bat at number three, while Mark Wood, arguably England's fastest bowler, was also brought in.

New Zealand were forced to make one change from the side with Ish Sodhi replacing fellow leg-spinner Todd Astle, who has suffered a side strain.

Williamson had little hesitation in asking England to bat, with Southee and Boult giving both Cook and Stoneman a torrid time before the former England captain again failed to get forward to cover a swinging Boult delivery.

Cook has scored just nine runs in three innings and been dismissed by the left-armer Boult each time.

Vince was given out lbw to Colin de Grandhomme on 10, but asked for the decision to be reviewed and the technology showed the ball bouncing just over the stumps.

The 26-year-old, however, was unable to make the most of his opportunity when he shuffled across his stumps and was hit by Southee and given out.

He again reviewed but this time the ball tracking supported Bruce Oxenford's decision.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter Rutherford)