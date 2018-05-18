O'Donovan gets 10-match ban for A-League final kung fu kick

SYDNEY: Irish striker Roy O'Donovan was handed a 10-match ban on Friday for kicking the opposing goalkeeper in the head during stoppage time in the A-League final in Newcastle earlier this month.

The Newcastle Jets forward received a straight red card for his desperate lunge at the head of Melbourne Victory goalkeeper Lawrence Thomas as he sought an equaliser in the Australian championship match.

Victory held on to claim the title for a record fourth time courtesy of a goal from Kosta Barbarouses in the ninth minute, with Thomas named Man of the Match for a string of fine saves.

The A-League later admitted that a TV feed had broken down when the only goal was scored, leaving the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) unable to rule on what looked like a clear offside in the run-up.

