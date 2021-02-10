O'Mahony handed three-game Six Nations ban for red card against Wales

Ireland flanker Peter O'Mahony has been banned for three Six Nations games following his red card in Sunday's defeat to Wales in Cardiff, competition organisers said after a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.

O'Mahony was dismissed in the 14th minute for a dangerous entry into the ruck, with Wales going on to make the numerical advantage count and win 21-16 in the Principality Stadium.

The ban rules O'Mahony out of Ireland's games against France, Italy and Scotland, with the 31-year-old able to return for Ireland's final Six Nations clash with England at the Aviva Stadium on March 20.

"In assessing the seriousness of the offending, the committee found that the offending was reckless," a Six Nations statement read. "They were satisfied that the player’s conduct breached World Rugby Law 9.20(a), in that he charged into a ruck.

"The player is suspended from 7th February 2021 to 14th March 2021, which represents three meaningful matches to the player. The player is free to play again on 15th March 2021."

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Toby Davis)

