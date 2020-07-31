O'Sullivan should withdraw from World Snooker Championship, says Judd Trump

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Ronnie O'Sullivan should withdraw from the World Snooker Championship if he has concerns about playing in front of fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic, defending champion Judd Trump has said.

REUTERS: Ronnie O'Sullivan should withdraw from the World Snooker Championship if he has concerns about playing in front of fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic, defending champion Judd Trump has said.

The event at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre will see a limited number of spectators as part of the British government's plan to "stress test" new guidelines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former world number one O'Sullivan had said organisers were treating players like "lab rats". Anthony Hamilton, who suffers from asthma, pulled out on Thursday citing health concerns.

"I have been around the game long enough to know that if there is a World Championship coming up, O'Sullivan is going to try to get the headlines," Trump, 30, told British media on Thursday.

"Of all people, Ronnie is probably the only one who doesn't need the money, so I find it quite hard that he can enter it and have a go at what is going on.

"Just pull out and let someone else have a go."

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)