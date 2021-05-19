Oaktree to buy Lionrock's stake in Inter Milan in US$336 million financing deal - sources

Oaktree Capital Group is set to buy Lionrock's minority stake in Inter Milan as part of a 275 million euro (US$336 million) financing deal needed to shore up the Serie A club's finances, two sources close to the matter said.

Chinese retail giant Suning owns 68.5per cent of the top league club, which is suffering due to the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, with Lionrock Capital owning the rest.

Oaktree, Lionrock and Suning all declined to comment. (US$1 = 0.8194 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Elvira Pollina, writing by Maria Pia Quaglia; editing by Valentina Za)