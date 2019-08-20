Obama basketball jersey sells for US$120,000

Obama jersey
This undated photo released by Heritage Auctions shows a Punahou High School basketball jersey worn by former student Barack Obama. (Heritage Auctions via AP)
NEW YORK: A basketball jersey once owned by former US president Barack Obama sold on Monday (Aug 19) for US$120,000, according to the Dallas auction house that sold it.

The number 23 jersey belonged to 18-year-old Obama while he was a senior at Punahou high school in Hawaii, where he lived at the time, according to Heritage Auctions.

The jersey was valued at US$100,000 before it was sold.

Obama is a known basketball fan and was often seen playing during his tenure at the White House, with presidential staffers, celebrities or other guests.

