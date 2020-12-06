ODI delayed after new COVID-19 cases

The start of Sunday's One Day International between South Africa and England was delayed as players underwent a new round of testing after hotel workers tested positive for COVID-19.

First One Day International - South Africa v England
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - First One Day International - South Africa v England - Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, South Africa - December 4, 2020 General view of the scoreboard which says the match has been postponed REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

"Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have agreed to delay the start time for today's One-Day International match, which is due to take place in Paarl," said a statement on Sunday.

"The England players and management underwent an additional round of PCR tests on Saturday evening, after two members of the hotel staff testing positive for COVID-19.

"Whilst the ECB awaits ratification of those test results the decision has been taken to delay the start of today's ODI match," it added.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

