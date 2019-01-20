Offside call leaves Burnley to settle for draw at Watford

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Jan 19: WATFORD 0 BURNLEY 0

Lowly Burnley made it four games unbeaten in the Premier League with a 0-0 draw at seventh-placed Watford on Saturday.

But the Clarets were left frustrated after a stoppage-time effort by striker Chris Wood was deemed narrowly offside.

Watford came out of the blocks strongest and Gerard Deulofeu twice went closely early on, with one effort superbly saved by Tom Heaton before James Tarkowski cleared a shot off the line.

Burnley had several chances to win but Ashley Barnes and Dwight McNeil missed great opportunities for Sean Dyche's side, who had won their last three games.

The Clarets are on 22 points in 16th place, three points above the relegation zone, while Watford stay seventh.

