Ogier crashes out on Rally of Sweden

TORSBY: Reigning world champion Sebastien Ogier crashed out of contention in the Rally of Sweden on Friday (Feb 15), dealing an early-season blow to his hopes of a seventh title.

The French driver, who won the season opener in the hills around Monte Carlo, left the road after 16 kilometres of the 24.8km second special of the day and ran his Citroen into a snow bank.

Ogier had been seventh in the day's standings at the time, 33sec behind Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala.

"I just hit a bit of a snow bank and got stuck. Nothing really bad but there was no spectator at all and that was it," tweeted the six-time world champion as he lamented the absence of help from fans on the stage who could have helped muscle the car out of trouble.

"I guess we won't be able to do much for the rest of the weekend. At least this morning was a good loop and I had fun."

Ogier will resume Saturday in the Rally 2 race.

While Ogier cursed his luck, Finland's Teemu Suninen emerged the surprise leader after the first full day, thriving on the snow and ice of the Swedish roads.

Suninen, in an M-Sport Ford, won two of the day's stages to finish with a two-second advantage over Estonia's Ott Tanak in a Toyota and more than 17 seconds in front of Norway's Andreas Mikkelsen, in a Hyundai.

Nine-time world champion Sebastien Loeb, in another factory Hyundai, was down in sixth place, 48.8sec off the lead after describing changes to his car's set-up had left it leaping like "a kangaroo".

Two-time world champion Marcus Gronholm, racing in Sweden for the first time in nine years, was forced to retire his Toyota earlier in the day.