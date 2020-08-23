Oliveira leaves it late to snatch win at Styrian Grand Prix

KTM Tech3's Miguel Oliveira became the first Portuguese rider to claim a MotoGP victory in the Styrian Grand Prix on Sunday in a race that was restarted after a horror crash involving Championship contender Maverick Vinales produced a red flag.

REUTERS: KTM Tech3's Miguel Oliveira became the first Portuguese rider to claim a MotoGP victory in the Styrian Grand Prix on Sunday in a race that was restarted after a horror crash involving Championship contender Maverick Vinales produced a red flag.

Oliveira edged Pramac Ducati's Jack Miller and pole-sitter Pol Espargaro of KTM in a three-way battle on the final lap, sealing a first-ever premier class victory for the KTM Tech3 team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier, Vinales was approaching turn one at around 140 mph when he was forced to jump off his Yamaha due to a brake failure with the bike crashing into the air wall and bursting into flames.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)