Oliveira leaves it late to snatch win at Styrian Grand Prix

KTM Tech3's Miguel Oliveira became the first Portuguese rider to claim a MotoGP victory in the Styrian Grand Prix on Sunday in a race that was restarted after a horror crash involving Championship contender Maverick Vinales produced a red flag.

MotoGP - Styrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - August 23, 2020 Red Bull KTM Tech 3's Miguel Oliveira in action with Alma Pramac Racing's Jack Miller on the last lap of the race REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Oliveira edged Pramac Ducati's Jack Miller and pole-sitter Pol Espargaro of KTM in a three-way battle on the final lap, sealing a first-ever premier class victory for the KTM Tech3 team.

Earlier, Vinales was approaching turn one at around 140 mph when he was forced to jump off his Yamaha due to a brake failure with the bike crashing into the air wall and bursting into flames.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

