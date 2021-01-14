Olympic hurdles champion McNeal suspended for violating anti-doping rules

Olympic 100 metres hurdles gold medallist Brianna McNeal has been charged and provisionally suspended for violating World Athletics' Anti-Doping rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Thursday.

The AIU said the 29-year-old McNeal, who won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics and was also world champion in 2013, was charged with "tampering within the results management process".

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)