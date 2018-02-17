Olympics - Freestyle skiing: Switzerland's Hoefflin wins slopestyle gold

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea: Switzerland's Sarah Hoefflin claimed the gold medal in the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle at Pyeongchang's Phoenix Park on Saturday.

Compatriot Mathilde Gremaud won silver, while Britain's Isabel Atkin took the bronze in a final that had confounded many pre-competition predictions.

Sochi gold medallist Dara Howell was eliminated in qualifying, while no-one in the top-10 of the World Cup standings got on the podium.

Hoefflin took advantage when she scored 91.20 points on her third and final run. Each of the 12 finalists had three runs with their best score counting.

Gremaud's first run of 88.00 points held up to clinch silver, while Britain's Atkin produced a clean final run to score 84.60 and claim bronze ahead of Maggie Voisin of the United States (81.20).

