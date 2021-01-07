Olympics - Japan postpones torch exhibitions over COVID-19 fears

Tokyo Metropolitan Government announced on Thursday that upcoming exhibitions of the Tokyo Olympics torch around the Japanese capital have been postponed "to reduce the flow of people and the further spread of COVID-19."

A security officer stands next to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games logo in Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: A security officer stands next to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games logo, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

The torch had been on display in certain municipalities at the end of last year and the exhibitions were due to restart on Thursday but as a state of emergency for Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures will begin on Friday, the government chose to postpone all displays until the end of the month.

(Reporting by Jack Tarrant; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

