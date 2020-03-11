Olympics - Kerr on target again as Australia earn ticket to Olympics

Australia sealed their place in the Tokyo Olympics' women's football tournament on Wednesday as a 2-1 away win over Vietnam completed a 7-1 aggregate victory.

Ante Milicic's side had all but guaranteed their progress to the finals following a 5-0 first leg win in Australia last week and Sam Kerr, who scored twice in the opening meeting, was on target again to put the outcome beyond doubt.

The Chelsea striker side-footed a volley home 15 minutes into the first half and, 12 minutes later, set up Hayley Raso to stroke home Australia's second.

Chloe Logarzo missed the opportunity to further increase Australia's lead from the penalty spot before the break, while Huynh Nhu's effort 10 minutes into the second half was little more than a consolation for the outclassed Vietnamese.

The Matildas join hosts Japan in representing the Asian Football Confederation at the 12-team Olympic tournament during the summer. They will be joined by the winners of the playoff between South Korea and China, which will be played in June.

