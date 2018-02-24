Olympics - Ledecka creates history with snowboard PGS gold

Sport

Olympics - Ledecka creates history with snowboard PGS gold

Ester Ledecka became only the fifth person in Winter Olympic history to win gold medals in two separate events after winning the snowboard parallel grand slalom on Saturday to go with her skiing super-G gold.

Feb 17, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Gold medal winner Ester Ledecka (CZE) reacts after competing in the alpine skiing Super-G event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Jeongseon Alpine Centre. PHOTO: Reuters/ Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea: Ester Ledecka became only the fifth person in Winter Olympic history to win gold medals in two separate events after winning the snowboard parallel grand slalom on Saturday to go with her skiing super-G gold.

The Czech also becomes the first woman to win two gold medals in different disciplines – alpine skiing and snowboarding - at the same winter Games.

Ledecka defeated Germany’s Selina Joerg in the final by 0.46 seconds to claim the gold.

Germany’s Theresia Ramona Hofmeister won the bronze medal race against Sochi bronze medallist Alena Zavarzina to complete the podium.

(Reporting by Jack Tarrant, editing by Mitch Phillips)

Source: Reuters

