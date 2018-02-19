Olympics - Norway's Lorentzen wins gold in men's 500 metres

GANGNEUNG, South Korea: Norwegian Havard Lorentzen struck gold in the men's 500 metres speed skating at the Gangneung Oval on Monday after edging out South Korea's Cha Min-kyu in a dramatic photo finish.

Skating after Cha had broken the Olympic record in a blistering lap, the ice-cool Lorentzen went 0.01 seconds faster, zooming around the track in a time of 34.41. Chinese Gao Tingyu took the bronze medal.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings, editing by Ed Osmond)