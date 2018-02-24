Olympics - Russian bobsledder Sergeeva admits anti-doping violation: CAS

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea: Russian bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva has admitted an anti-doping violation and has been disqualified from the Winter Olympics, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Saturday.

Sergeeva, who finished 12th in the women's bobsleigh competition, had tested positive in an out-of-competition test for the banned product trimetazidine and had her result from the race removed, CAS said in a statement.

The athlete had accepted a provisional suspension beyond the period of the Games, CAS said.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips)