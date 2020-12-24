Olympics: Domestic sponsors agree to extend contracts for delayed Tokyo games

Tokyo 2020 organisers said on Thursday that all 68 domestic sponsors for the Summer Olympics agreed in principle to extend their contracts for the delayed games.

The Tokyo Olympics had originally been scheduled for 2020, but were postponed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The domestic sponsors include companies hit hard by a steep fall in travel demand amid the pandemic, such as Japan Airlines Co Ltd and All Nippon Airways Co Ltd.

