Olympics: UK Sport performance director leaves six months before Tokyo

LONDON: UK Sport performance director Chelsea Warr, who helped drive Britain's medal success at the past two summer Olympics, has resigned six months before the start of the Tokyo Games.

The government funding body said in a statement that Warr's deputy, Michael Bourne, would fill the role on an interim basis "to ensure continued support for our performance team and sports as they complete their Tokyo preparations."

The Queensland Academy of Sport earlier announced that Warr, an Australian who joined UK Sport in 2005, would take up a role as its chief executive.

Warr said last month that UK Sport was "quietly confident" Tokyo would be the best Olympics yet for Britain, surpassing the country's 2016 medal haul when Team GB finished second in the medals table behind the United States.

"Ahead of Rio we had 15 sports getting medals at world championships, now we've 22," she told reporters then.

"We've also had more fourth-to-eighth places this year. In 2015 we had 188 leading into Rio and we have 218 leading into Tokyo. So the bases are loaded. The medal potential is there."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; editing by Richard Pullin)