Olympics-Archery-South Korea's An wins her third gold at Tokyo

TOKYO: South Korea's An San won the gold medal on Friday in the women's individual event, becoming the first archer to win three golds at a single Games.

Elena Osipova of the Russian Olympic Committee claimed silver and Italy's Lucilla Boari won bronze.

