Olympics-Archery-South Korea's An wins her third gold at Tokyo

South Korea's An San won the gold medal on Friday in the women's individual event, becoming the first archer to win three golds at a single Games.

Archery - Women&apos;s Individual - Gold medal match
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Archery - Women's Individual - Gold medal match - Yumenoshima Archery Field, Tokyo, Japan - July 30, 2021. An San of South Korea celebrates after winning gold REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Elena Osipova of the Russian Olympic Committee claimed silver and Italy's Lucilla Boari won bronze.

Source: Reuters

