Olympics-Athletes will be subject to GPS monitoring, says Tokyo 2020 CEO

Sport

Olympics-Athletes will be subject to GPS monitoring, says Tokyo 2020 CEO

Olympic athletes will be subject to GPS monitoring as will members of the media, Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee CEO Toshiro Muto said on Wednesday.

Tokyo 2020 news conference following the IOC Executive Board meeting in Tokyo
Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee CEO Toshiro Muto speaks at a news conference after IOC Executive Board meeting in Tokyo, Japan, June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool
(Updated: )

Bookmark

TOKYO: Olympic athletes will be subject to GPS monitoring as will members of the media, Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee CEO Toshiro Muto said on Wednesday.

Muto, speaking at a news conference, also said the monitoring system will be used not to track every single movement of the Olympic participants but to retroactively trace them if an issue arises.

Tokyo is set to host the once-postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics from July 23, amid concerns that the global event will burden a medical system already strained by the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark