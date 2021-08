related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

5 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Athing Mu of the United States won the gold medal in the Olympic women's 800 metres final on Tuesday.

TOKYO: Athing Mu of the United States won the gold medal in the Olympic women's 800 metres final on Tuesday.

Keely Hodgkinson of Britain took silver and Raevyn Rogers of the United States grabbed bronze.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Omar Mohammed, editing by Ed Osmond)