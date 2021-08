related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Malaika Mihambo of Germany won the gold medal in the women's long jump at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

TOKYO: Malaika Mihambo of Germany won the gold medal in the women's long jump at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Brittney Reese of the United States took the silver ahead of bronze medallist Ese Brume of Nigeria.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Karishma Singh)