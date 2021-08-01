Olympics-Athletics-Italian Jacobs wins men's 100m gold at Tokyo Olympics

Lamont Marcell Jacobs claimed a stunning upset victory in the Olympic 100 metres final on Sunday, becoming the first Italian to take the most coveted title in athletics and doing it with a huge European record of 9.80 seconds.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Athletics - Men's 100m - Final - OLS - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021. Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy celebrates after winning gold REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
TOKYO: Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy won the men's 100 metres gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Fred Kerley of United States won the silver while Andre de Grasse of Canada took the bronze.

