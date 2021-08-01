Olympics-Athletics-Italian Jacobs wins men's 100m gold at Tokyo Olympics
Lamont Marcell Jacobs claimed a stunning upset victory in the Olympic 100 metres final on Sunday, becoming the first Italian to take the most coveted title in athletics and doing it with a huge European record of 9.80 seconds.
Fred Kerley of United States won the silver while Andre de Grasse of Canada took the bronze.
