Olympics-Basketball 3x3-US women defeat ROC to claim first ever gold medal at Games

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

5 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The United States women defeated the Russian Olympic Committee team on Wednesday to claim the first ever Olympic gold medal in 3x3 basketball.

TOKYO: The United States women defeated the Russian Olympic Committee team on Wednesday to claim the first ever Olympic gold medal in 3x3 basketball.

The score was 18-15 when the final whistle blew at the Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Bill Berkrot)