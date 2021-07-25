Olympics-Basketball-Czech Republic beat Iran as basketball begins in Tokyo

TOKYO: The Czech Republic launched their Olympic hoop dreams in Tokyo on Sunday with a 84-78 win against Iran, holding off a late rally by the Iranians who cut the lead all the way down to four points with less than a minute to go.

With a 52-point contribution off the bench, the Czechs led for most of the game and at one point in the fourth quarter had a 22-point lead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But Iran guard Behnam Yakhchalidehkordi hit a big three with 1:10 left on the clock as the Iranians battled back.

The Czechs held on for the win, though, with Blake Schilb scoring key baskets late on to push the winning margin back up to six.

(Reporting by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)