Olympics-Boxing-Cuba's Lopez wins men's light-heavyweight gold

Sport

Olympics-Boxing-Cuba's Lopez wins men's light-heavyweight gold

Arlen Lopez of Cuba beat Britain's Ben Whittaker to win the Olympic gold medal in the men's light-heavyweight boxing in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Boxing - Men&apos;s Light Heavyweight - Final
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Boxing - Men's Light Heavyweight - Final - Kokugikan Arena - Tokyo, Japan - August 4, 2021 - Arlen Lopez Cardona of Cuba and Benjamin Whittaker of Britain react after their final fight. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Bookmark

TOKYO: Arlen Lopez of Cuba beat Britain's Ben Whittaker to win the Olympic gold medal in the men's light-heavyweight boxing in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Whittaker won the silver while Loren Berto Alfonso Dominguez of Azerbaijan and Russian Imam Khataev both won bronze medals as losing semi-finalists.

(Reporting by Martin Petty; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark