Olympics-Boxing-Irie wins maiden women's boxing gold for Japan in upset

Japan's Sena Irie upset reigning world champion Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines to take Olympic gold in the women's featherweight boxing on Tuesday, delivering the host nation's first gold ever in women's boxing.

Boxing - Women&apos;s Featherweight - Medal Ceremony
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Boxing - Women's Featherweight - Medal Ceremony - Kokugikan Arena - Tokyo, Japan - August 3, 2021 Silver medallist Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines stands next to Gold medallist Sena Irie of Japan REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Petecio who was seen as the favourite in the fight, took silver. Italian Irma Testa and Briton Karriss Artingstall were awarded bronze.

