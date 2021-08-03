Olympics-Boxing-Irie wins maiden women's boxing gold for Japan in upset

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Japan's Sena Irie upset reigning world champion Nesthy Petecio of the Philippines to take Olympic gold in the women's featherweight boxing on Tuesday, delivering the host nation's first gold ever in women's boxing.

Petecio who was seen as the favourite in the fight, took silver. Italian Irma Testa and Briton Karriss Artingstall were awarded bronze.

(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Michael Perry)