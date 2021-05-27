Olympics-Bronze, Houghton named in Britain's squad for Tokyo

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

England's Steph Houghton, Ellen White and Lucy Bronze were included in Britain's 18-member women's soccer squad for the Tokyo Olympics announced on Thursday, Team GB said.

Scotland's Caroline Weir and Kim Little along with Wales' Sophie Ingle were the only non-English players selected.

The squad includes five players - Houghton, White, Little, Karen Bardsley and Jill Scott - who were part of the team which crashed out in the quarter-finals at the 2012 London Olympics.

Chelsea's Millie Bright and Fran Kirby were also named in the squad, which had a total of 11 Manchester City players.

The team will be led by England women's interim coach Hege Riise, who won Olympic gold as a player with Norway at the 2000 Sydney Games.

"There is no greater sporting occasion in the world and I am honoured to lead this hugely talented team into the Games," said Riise.

There will be 13 players making their Olympic debut at Tokyo, with 20-year-old forward Lauren Hemp the youngest player to be included.

Britain have been drawn in Group E and will face Chile in the opening game on July 21, followed by hosts Japan three days later and Canada on July 27.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)