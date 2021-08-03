Olympics-Canoe sprint-Hungary's Kopasz wins men's kayak single 1000m gold

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

TOKYO: Hungary's Balint Kopasz captured the gold medal in the men's kayak single 1000 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Kopasz's compatriot Adam Varga claimed the silver medal while Portugal's Fernando Pimenta took the bronze.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry)