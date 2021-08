TOKYO: New Zealand's Lisa Carrington won the gold medal in the women's kayak single 200 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Spain's Teresa Portela took the silver medal while Denmark's Emma Jorgensen claimed the bronze medal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Catch the Olympics Games Tokyo 2020 LIVE with 14 dedicated channels on meWATCH. Sign in now at mewatch.sg/tokyo2020 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Olympics Network.