Olympics-Cycling-Australia's Logan wins gold in inaugural BMX freestyle contest

Logan Martin of Australia won the gold medal at the men's inaugural Olympic BMX freestyle event at the Ariake Urban Sports Park on Sunday.

BMX Freestyle - Men&apos;s Park - Final
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - BMX Freestyle - Men's Park - Final - Ariake Urban Sports Park, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021. Logan Martin of Australia celebrates winning gold. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

TOKYO: Logan Martin of Australia won the gold medal at the men's inaugural Olympic BMX freestyle event at the Ariake Urban Sports Park on Sunday.

Daniel Dhers from Venezuela took silver and Britain's Declan Brooks won the bronze.

(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Source: Reuters

