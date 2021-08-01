Olympics-Cycling-Australia's Logan wins gold in inaugural BMX freestyle contest

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Logan Martin of Australia won the gold medal at the men's inaugural Olympic BMX freestyle event at the Ariake Urban Sports Park on Sunday.

Daniel Dhers from Venezuela took silver and Britain's Declan Brooks won the bronze.

(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)