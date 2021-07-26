Olympics-Cycling-Britain's Pidcock storms to cross-country gold

Britain's Tom Pidcock blew the opposition apart to win gold in the men's Olympics mountain bike race on Monday.

IZU, Japan: Britain's Tom Pidcock blew the opposition apart to win gold in the men's Olympics mountain bike race on Monday.

The relentless Pidcock seized control after four laps of the 4.1km Izu circuit and was never challenged.

Swiss Mathias Flueckiger was the only rider who stayed in contact and took the silver medal, 20 seconds back. Spain's David Valero Serrano edged out defending champion Nino Schurter for the bronze medal.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Christian Radnedge)