Olympics-Cycling-Flying Dutch set pace in men's sprint

IZU, Japan: Flying Dutchmen Jeffrey Hoogland and Harrie Lavreysen could not be separated as they set an identical Olympic record in the qualifying rides for the individual sprint on Wednesday.

Britain's Jack Carlin put down an early marker in the 200m flying start with a new Olympic record 9.306 seconds.

But then Hoogland clocked 9.215 and was immediately matched by Lavreysen, one of his team mates in Tuesday's team sprint in which the Netherlands took the gold medal.

Paul Nicholas of Trinidad and Tobago, world record holder for the flying 200m flying start, was fourth quickest.

The top 24 riders go through to the knockout rounds.

Former world sprint champion Matthew Glaetzer of Australia withdrew because of medical reasons.

