Olympics-Cycling-Neff leads Swiss sweep in women's mountain bike

Jolanda Neff led a Swiss clean sweep of medals in the Olympic women's mountain bike event with a masterful victory on a slippery Izu circuit on Tuesday.

Mountain Bike - Women&apos;s Cross Country - Final
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Mountain Bike - Women's Cross Country - Final - Izu MTB Course - Shizuoka, Japan - July 27, 2021. Jolanda Neff of Switzerland in action. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Former world champion Neff got ahead early as several favourites made mistakes in a chaotic start and produced an error-free ride to win by one minute 10 seconds from team mate Sina Frei.

Linda Indergand completed the Swiss dominance as she took the bronze medal.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

