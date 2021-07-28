Olympics-Diving-China wins gold in men’s 3 metre synchronised springboard

China's Wang Zongyuan and Xie Siyi won gold in the men’s synchronised 3 metre springboard diving at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Olympics: Diving-Mens 3m Springboard Synchro
Jul 28, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Wang Zongyuan and Xie Siyi (CHN) in the men's 3m springboard synchronized diving during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre. PHOTO: Reuters/ Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Capobianco and Michael Hixon of the United States claimed silver, with Germany's Patrick Hausding and Lars Rudiger taking bronze.

(Reporting by Yuki Nitta; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Source: Reuters

