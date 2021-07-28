Olympics-Diving-China wins gold in men’s 3 metre synchronised springboard

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

China's Wang Zongyuan and Xie Siyi won gold in the men’s synchronised 3 metre springboard diving at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Andrew Capobianco and Michael Hixon of the United States claimed silver, with Germany's Patrick Hausding and Lars Rudiger taking bronze.

(Reporting by Yuki Nitta; Editing by Stephen Coates)