Olympics-Diving-China wins gold in men’s 3 metre synchronised springboard
TOKYO: China's Wang Zongyuan and Xie Siyi won gold in the men’s synchronised 3 metre springboard diving at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.
Andrew Capobianco and Michael Hixon of the United States claimed silver, with Germany's Patrick Hausding and Lars Rudiger taking bronze.
