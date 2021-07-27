Olympics-Diving-China wins gold in women’s 10 metres synchronised platform

Sport

Olympics-Diving-China wins gold in women’s 10 metres synchronised platform

China's Chen Yuxi and Zhang Jiaqi won gold in the women’s 10 metres synchronised platform diving at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Tuesday.

Diving - Women&apos;s 10m Platform Synchro - Final
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Diving - Women's 10m Platform Synchro - Final - Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - July 27, 2021. Chen Yuxi of China and Zhang Jiaqi of China in action REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell of the United States claimed silver, with Mexico's Gabriela Agundez Garcia and Alejandra Orozco Loza taking bronze.

(Reporting by Yuki Nitta; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

