Olympics-Diving-China wins gold in women’s 10 metres synchronised platform

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

China's Chen Yuxi and Zhang Jiaqi won gold in the women’s 10 metres synchronised platform diving at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Tuesday.

TOKYO: China's Chen Yuxi and Zhang Jiaqi won gold in the women’s 10 metres synchronised platform diving at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Tuesday.

Jessica Parratto and Delaney Schnell of the United States claimed silver, with Mexico's Gabriela Agundez Garcia and Alejandra Orozco Loza taking bronze.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Yuki Nitta; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)