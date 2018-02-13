Olympics: Fourcade claims slice of history with biathlon win

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea: Frenchman Martin Fourcade claimed the biathlon pursuit gold medal and a place in history at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Monday (Feb 12).

Army officer Fourcade, 29, beat Sweden's Sebastian Samuelsson into second place with Germany's Benedikt Doll taking the bronze.

Following his upset eighth place in the sprint on Monday, Fourcade collected only one penalty point for shooting in blustery, freezing conditions and crossed the line with 12 seconds to spare over Samuelsson.

Already France's most decorated winter Olympian prior to the race, Fourcade brings his tally to five medals overall including three golds.

With that tally of golds he joins alpine skier Jean-Claude Killy on three Olympic titles, a French all-time record. Killy took three golds at the Grenoble Games in 1968.

Fourcade's win was France's second gold medal of the Games after Perrine Laffont's women's moguls win on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The French flag-bearer at the opening ceremony, Fourcade could grab more. He is a starter in four more events and is favourite two win two of them.

